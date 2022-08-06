Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,780 shares of company stock worth $2,366,487. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

