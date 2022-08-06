SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $780,439.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

