Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of SBMFF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.89.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
