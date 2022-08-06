Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.73. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,059 shares trading hands.

Sino Land Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

