SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. 238,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,864. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

