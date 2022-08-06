SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance
SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. 238,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,864. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply
In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.