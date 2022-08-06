Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.87). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.90).

Sivota Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.97.

About Sivota



Apester Ltd. designs and develops online tools for online publishers to create polls, surveys, personality tests, and video quizzes. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.



