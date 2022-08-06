Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.
Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $54.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.
About Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.