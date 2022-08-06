Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of SKX opened at $39.33 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

