Skycoin Market Cap Hits $2.01 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and $121.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

