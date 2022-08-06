Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Up 0.6%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Slam Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at $1,727,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Slam in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Slam by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

