Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

