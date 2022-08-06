SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.13

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.13 and traded as high as C$29.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$29.08, with a volume of 133,325 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.50 to C$32.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.22.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

