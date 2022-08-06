Smoothy (SMTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $243,841.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $78,669.30 and $243,841.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 180.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00624961 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.