Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

