SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC opened at C$24.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

