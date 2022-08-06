Sonen Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.61. 570,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,423. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $301.01.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

