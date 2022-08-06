Sonen Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBCN traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

