Sonen Capital LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 724,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

