Sonen Capital LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Horizon Bancorp worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 99,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $835.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

