Sonen Capital LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,426. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

