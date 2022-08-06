Sonen Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $501.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,289. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.35.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

