Sonen Capital LLC Sells 895 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 377,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,532. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

