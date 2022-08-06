Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

