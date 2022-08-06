SP Asset Management Acquires 6,670 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.38. 8,281,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,010. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

