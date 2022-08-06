SP Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VO traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $217.46. 407,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,929. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

