SP Asset Management Buys 1,912 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.27. 1,848,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.