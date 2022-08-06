SP Asset Management Has $155.16 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 16.7% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $155,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 627,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,832,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

