SP Asset Management Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. 8,801,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,001. The company has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.