SP Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Twilio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 450,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,252,000 after buying an additional 60,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $13.27 on Friday, hitting $84.92. 17,350,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $382.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.