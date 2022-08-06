SP Asset Management Purchases 406 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SP Asset Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

