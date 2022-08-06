S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.31.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.