SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,673 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $327.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

