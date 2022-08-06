SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Holdings Raised by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

EWX stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

