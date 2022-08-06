SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

