Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

SR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.