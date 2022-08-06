Splintershards Price Reaches $0.0741 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and approximately $596,732.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000204 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00077583 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 889,905,060 coins and its circulating supply is 789,005,633 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

