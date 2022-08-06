SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.41. SRAX shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 41,049 shares changing hands.
SRAX Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.
SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 129.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SRAX
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.