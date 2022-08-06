SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.97

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.41. SRAX shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 41,049 shares changing hands.

SRAX Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 129.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SRAX

SRAX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SRAX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SRAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

