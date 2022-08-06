Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 3,236,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 82.81%.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
