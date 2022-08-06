Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Insider Activity at Star Equity

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 52,309 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,309,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,110.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 52,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,309,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,110.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,344.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 270,901 shares of company stock valued at $263,414.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

