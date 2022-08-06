Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,574 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.