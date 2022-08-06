Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $164,878.65 and $145,273.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00624787 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
