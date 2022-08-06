Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $164,878.65 and $145,273.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00624787 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

