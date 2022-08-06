Stephen Henry Wood Acquires 47,455 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $4,006,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
