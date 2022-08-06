Stephens Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

