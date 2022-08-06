Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$11.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.41.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$10.57 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

