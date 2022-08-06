Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$13.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
TSE CJ opened at C$8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.32. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 1.69%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,536,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,978,461.04. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.