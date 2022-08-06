Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Trading 9,900% Higher

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating) rose 9,900% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.62). Approximately 19,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,042,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.77 ($0.05).

Stock Spirits Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.06.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

