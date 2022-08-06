StockNews.com Downgrades Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

