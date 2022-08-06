StockNews.com Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $202.42 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.77.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.33%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,078,689.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $73,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,062 shares of company stock worth $1,618,881. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

