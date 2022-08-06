StockNews.com Downgrades ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.27%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.