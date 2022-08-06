StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

